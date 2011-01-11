18.5 Million Viewers Find OWN In Launch Week
The final ratings for OWN's launch week were released Tuesday,
showing that 18.5 million viewers tuned in to the new Oprah Winfrey Network
Jan. 1-7, the time period for which cumulative data was available.
For the full week of Jan. 1-9, OWN ranked 25th in
primetime among ad-supported cable networks with an average .55 household
rating and 505,000 total viewers.
For the total day during launch week, OWN ranked 28th
among the ad-supported cable nets, averaging a .27 household rating and 239,000
viewers.
Compared to the former Discovery Health network, which OWN
replaced, it's up in viewers 49% in prime and 56% in total day from a year ago.
The network also notes it had 2 million unique visitors to the OWN
section of Oprah.com.
