17 More Cable Channels Join Comcast On Demand Online

Comcast announced that 17 new cable channels are joining its On Demand Online initiative. The announcement comes Tuesday, the same day that the cable provider inked a deal with CBS, the first broadcaster to join the service as part of the TV Everywhere initiative.



The new partners include A&E Television Networks (A&E, History) Scripps Networks (Food Network, DIY Network, HGTV), Rainbow Media (AMC, WE tv) BBC Amwerica and sister division Comcast Entertainment Group (E!, Style Network, G4).



The new channels join the Turner Networks (HBO, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network), CBS and Starz as part of Comcast’s trial, which will roll out in approximately 5,000 households in the coming weeks.



“We are thrilled to partner with all of these popular cable networks to significantly expand the premium content available for the On Demand Online trial,” said Matt Bond, Executive Vice President of Content Acquisition for Comcast. “Today’s announcement highlights the industry’s growing interest to bring long-form content to consumers via a secure and easy to use online platform. Our goal for On Demand Online is to create a consumer-friendly service that significantly expands customer options to access their favorite TV content on any platform at any time, and we are pleased that so many content providers are partnering with us to make this goal a reality.”