‘1600 Penn,' ‘Animal Kingdom' A Go at NBC

Two more single-camera comedies have been given the green

light at NBC, with the network picking up 1600

Penn and Animal Kingdom to series

late Monday.

1600 Penn is

billed as a family comedy set at the country's most famous address, starring

Bill Pullman as the President and Jenna Elfman as the First Lady. The comedy is

co-created by Book of Mormon star

Josh Gad (who also co-stars), former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett and Modern Family director Jason Winer. NBC has ordered 13 episodes.

Animal Kingdom

stars Justin Kirk as a veterinarian who loves pets but hates their owners in a

project from Universal Television and American Work.

The pick-ups join the Anne Heche starrer Save Me, Ryan Murphy's gay family comedy

The New Normal and the J.J. Abrams

drama Revolution on the 2012-13

schedule, which were ordered earlier Monday.