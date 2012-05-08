‘1600 Penn,' ‘Animal Kingdom' A Go at NBC
Two more single-camera comedies have been given the green
light at NBC, with the network picking up 1600
Penn and Animal Kingdom to series
late Monday.
1600 Penn is
billed as a family comedy set at the country's most famous address, starring
Bill Pullman as the President and Jenna Elfman as the First Lady. The comedy is
co-created by Book of Mormon star
Josh Gad (who also co-stars), former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett and Modern Family director Jason Winer. NBC has ordered 13 episodes.
Animal Kingdom
stars Justin Kirk as a veterinarian who loves pets but hates their owners in a
project from Universal Television and American Work.
The pick-ups join the Anne Heche starrer Save Me, Ryan Murphy's gay family comedy
The New Normal and the J.J. Abrams
drama Revolution on the 2012-13
schedule, which were ordered earlier Monday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.