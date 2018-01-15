15th Annual NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

Now in their 15th year, the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards have become a fitting snapshot of the hard work and skill that make the television industry thrive. Handed out at a ceremony during the annual National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE) conference, they recognize a high-level cross-section of the global TV business.

This year’s honorees include executives, creators and talent whose collective pedigree comprises an apt tribute to the memory of Tartikoff, the longtime NBC executive who transformed the medium by emphasizing quality and depth.

Maria Menounos, journalist, SiriusXM host, Emmy Award winner and E! News anchor, will host this year’s event on Jan. 17. Producer Greg Berlanti, Telemundo chairman Cesar Conde, actress and activist Jane Fonda, Turner chief creative officer and TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly, and actor Tom Selleck are the honorees. The following pages highlight the accomplishments of this diverse field and their impact on nearly every aspect of the industry.

2018 LEGACY AWARD HONOREES

Greg Berlanti

Producer, Director, Writer, Berlanti Productions

Cesar Conde

Chairman, NBCUniversal International and Telemundo

Jane Fonda

Actor/Activist

Kevin Reilly

Chief Creative Officer, Turner; President, TNT and TBS

Tom Selleck

Actor