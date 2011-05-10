14.5 Million Tune In to Kentucky Derby

NBC's coverage of the Kentucky Derby last Saturday grabbed 14.54 million viewers, down from 16.5 million for last year's race.

The

race, which ran from 6:06-6:54 p.m., drew a 8.5 national rating/19

share which was also down from 9.8/23 for each of the last two years.

Although

the ratings were down from the past few years, it was still the 4th

most watched Derby in 21 years. It's the third straight year that at

least 14.5 million have tuned in.

On Friday, Versus coverage of the Kentucky Oaks drew 235,000 viewers, up 4% from last year, which aired on Bravo.

The second leg of the triple crown, The Preakness Stakes, will be May 21 on NBC.