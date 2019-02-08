12M More Viewers Saw Super Bowl Out of Home

An estimated 12 million people watched Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in out-of-home locations, according to Nielsen.

The additional viewing in bars, hotels, health clubs and other locations measured by Nielsen, brings the total viewership for the game to 112.7 million.

Last year's Super Bowl also added 12 million out-of-home viewers. That brought the total to 118.2 million.

In addition to the CBS broadcast of the game, the total includes people who watched on CBS Interactive, NFL digital properties, Verizon Media Mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

The low-scoring game, won by the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams, was one of the lower rated games in recent years, but will still turn out to be the most-watched programs on television this year.