11M View Debate on Fox Business Network
The primetime Republican presidential debate on Fox Business Network Thursday drew 11 million total viewers, the network said.
It was the network’s second debate and the second-highest rated show in its history. FBN’s November debate attracted 13.5 million viewers.
The debate was also a big digital draw. It generated a peak of 1.165 million concurrent streams, and was mentioned in over 912,000 tweets.
The undercard debate, featuring candidates lower in the polls, drew 2 million total viewers airing at 6-7 p.m. ET.
