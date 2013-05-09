100-Day Countdown: Fox Sports 1 Adds On-Air Talent, Firms Up Programming

With 100 days to go until launch, Fox Sports 1 continues to firm up programming plans and add on-air talent.

The national sports network, which is scheduled to bow on Aug. 17 in some 90 million homes, announced Thursday the additions of Don Bell, Molly McGrath and Julie Stewart-Binks.

Bell's primary role will be to serve as an anchor for Fox Sports Live, the network's news, opinion and highlights show that will compete with ESPN's SportsCenter. He joins Fox Sports 1 after three years as an anchor for ESPNews. His career also includes stints as weekend sports anchor at KYW-TV, CBS's affiliate in Philadelphia, at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Fla. and KPLR-TV in St. Louis.

