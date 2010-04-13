‘The Tudors' Final Season Premiere Returns Big

Showtime's

The Tudors returned with a series high for the fourth and final season with

1.1 million viewers tuning in for its premiere night Apr. 11.

The season premiere was up 22% from

the season three premiere and brought in 883,000 viewers at 9

p.m., 43% above the season three premiere of 619,00. It also averaged an additional 219,000

viewers at 11 p.m.