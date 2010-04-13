‘The Tudors' Final Season Premiere Returns Big
Showtime's
The Tudors returned with a series high for the fourth and final season with
1.1 million viewers tuning in for its premiere night Apr. 11.
The season premiere was up 22% from
the season three premiere and brought in 883,000 viewers at 9
p.m., 43% above the season three premiere of 619,00. It also averaged an additional 219,000
viewers at 11 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.