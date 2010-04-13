Trending

‘The Tudors' Final Season Premiere Returns Big

By

Showtime's
The Tudors returned with a series high for the fourth and final season with
1.1 million viewers tuning in for its premiere night Apr. 11.

The season premiere was up 22% from
the season three premiere and brought in 883,000 viewers at 9
p.m., 43% above the season three premiere of 619,00.  It also averaged an additional 219,000
viewers at 11 p.m.