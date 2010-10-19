‘The Talk' Debuts to Moderate Ratings

The premiere of CBS' The Talk drew 2.25 million viewers and a 2.1 rating/7 share in the metered markets in its debut episode Monday. That's up 24% from what canceled soap As the World Turns did in the time slot a year ago.

In head-to-head competition at the 2 p.m. hour, Talk was nudged out by ABC soap One Life to Live, which pulled 2.5 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

ABC's The View, which had drawn comparison to The Talk with both shows featuring a cast of female hosts, had an audience of 3.8 million at 11 a.m.