‘The Revolution' Names Two More Hosts
ABC's new daytime show The
Revolution has named two more co-hosts, adding health expert and OB-GYN
Jennifer Ashton and psychotherapist and relationship expert Tiffanie Davis
Henry.
The pair join previously announced co-hosts Ty Pennington,
Tim Gunn and Harley Pasternak on the daily show about health and lifestyle
transformations premiering in January.
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post will also contribute
weekly financial segments to the show.
The Revolution
will be ABC's second new lifestyle program to debut, joining The Chew, which launched in September.
The duo replace long-running soaps All My
Children and One Life to Live on
the network.
