‘The Revolution' Names Two More Hosts

ABC's new daytime show The

Revolution has named two more co-hosts, adding health expert and OB-GYN

Jennifer Ashton and psychotherapist and relationship expert Tiffanie Davis

Henry.

The pair join previously announced co-hosts Ty Pennington,

Tim Gunn and Harley Pasternak on the daily show about health and lifestyle

transformations premiering in January.

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post will also contribute

weekly financial segments to the show.

The Revolution

will be ABC's second new lifestyle program to debut, joining The Chew, which launched in September.

The duo replace long-running soaps All My

Children and One Life to Live on

the network.