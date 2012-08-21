‘The Office' to End After Ninth Season

The

Office will be closing its doors after its upcoming ninth season, executive

producer Greg Daniels said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

Daniels, who ran The Office for its first five seasons, will return as showrunner

for its final year, replacing Paul Lieberstein.

He said the decision to end the show, still NBC's

highest-rated scripted series was a difficult one, but that they felt is was

their "last chance to really go out together" and make an appropriate ending

for the characters that have mattered most to fans. The Office already saw the departure of star Steve Carell after

season seven and Mindy Kaling will devote most of her time to her new Fox

series, The Mindy Project. Daniels

said he didn't feel they could get all the cast members to sign on for a 10th

season, as several like Ed Helms, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer have

burgeoning film careers.

Daniels said the final season would see "familiar

faces coming back" as well as two new characters this year in Jake Lacy and

Clark Duke and an ending that "should be pretty cool" and answer series-long

questions like who has been shooting the documentary of the Dunder Mifflin

team.

The

Office's swan song is part of the overhauling on NBC's comedy lineup, with

30 Rock also ending its run this season with a truncated run and doubts about Community's future past this year. The Peacock

picked up seven new comedies this year and aggressively promoted the fall

entries during its coverage of the Summer Olympics.

The

Office's final season premieres Thursday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m.