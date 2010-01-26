‘The Martha Stewart Show' Leaving Syndication For Cable

The Martha Stewart Show is leaving the world of

broadcast syndication to go to cable. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia has

signed a deal with Hallmark Channel to exclusively present new episodes on the

cable network starting in fall 2010.

In addition to The Martha Stewart Show, MSLO will

develop and produce new original series and specials to complement the talk

show and Hallmark's current lineup of movies and classic television series.

Starting in the fall, new episodes of The Martha Stewart

Show will run weekdays on Hallmark from 10-11 a.m., followed by additional

content from MSLO from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The strip will continue to be

taped in New York

in front of a live studio audience.

The series is in its fifth season and is currently

distributed by NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

"This is a match made in TV heaven. We couldn't be more

excited about welcoming Martha Stewart to the Hallmark Channel family.

She is the undisputed leader in cooking, home dÃ©cor, design and gardening, and

The Martha Stewart Show is the kind of high-quality, programming that celebrates

life, exemplifying Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark brand," said Bill Abbott,

president and CEO of Hallmark Channels. "We believe the creative programming,

branding and advertising opportunities this partnership presents are limitless.

As these properties join our already strong lineup which includes a full slate

of original movies, our viewers, distributors and advertisers will continue to

see in Hallmark Channel a destination like no other."

"It has long been a dream of mine to bring our unique

evergreen content to television in an expansive way. I'm delighted that we have

found the perfect home for the kind of programming that consumers look to us

for, a home that is devoted to excellence, family life and celebrations - what

we call living," said Stewart. "Our core values and content

areas--entertaining, weddings, crafting, cooking, gardening, holidays, pets and

humor--are a perfect fit with Hallmark Channel. I'm thrilled with the

opportunity to further develop MSLO's deep pool of talent and provide audiences

with exciting new programming that educates, informs, entertains and inspires."