‘The Lead' Makes Soft Debut on CNN

CNN's new 4 p.m. show TheLead with Jake Tapper got off to a slow start on Monday, ranking fourth in

the hour among its cable news competition according to Nielsen data.

The Lead drew

400,000 total viewers behind first-place Fox News (1.1 million), sister network

HLN (779,000) and MSNBC (479,000).

In the key news demographic of adults 25-54, CNN placed

fourth with 87,000 viewers behind HLN's 211,000 viewers, FNC's 172,000 viewers

and MSNBC's 100,000 viewers.

Compared to last Monday's 4 p.m. hour, The Lead declined 6% in total viewers but improved 61% in adults

25-54, according to TV Newser.

The Lead is the first show to be launched under the regime of new CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker, who helped recruit Tapper to join CNN from ABC News last December.