‘The Killing' Returns Down Versus Finale
The season two premiere of AMC's The Killing was down 22%over its polarizing finale last year, drawing 1.8 million total viewers on
Sunday from 8-10 p.m.
In the key adults 25-54 demo, Sunday's episode drew 857,000
viewers, also down 22% over the season one finale, which was widely panned for
not revealing Rosie Larsen's killer as teased throughout its freshman season.
The 857,000 demo viewers was on par (-1%) with what The
Killing averaged in season one.
Combined with its 11 p.m. re-airing, the premiere episode attracted
2.5 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 25-54.
