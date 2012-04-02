‘The Killing' Returns Down Versus Finale

The season two premiere of AMC's The Killing was down 22%over its polarizing finale last year, drawing 1.8 million total viewers on

Sunday from 8-10 p.m.

In the key adults 25-54 demo, Sunday's episode drew 857,000

viewers, also down 22% over the season one finale, which was widely panned for

not revealing Rosie Larsen's killer as teased throughout its freshman season.

The 857,000 demo viewers was on par (-1%) with what The

Killing averaged in season one.

Combined with its 11 p.m. re-airing, the premiere episode attracted

2.5 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 25-54.