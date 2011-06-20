Trending

‘The Killing' Finale Draws 2.3 Million Viewers

By

The polarizing season finale of AMC's The Killing Sunday night delivered 2.3 million total viewers, the
network said Monday.

The first-season ender drew a 1.8 household rating and about
1.1 million adults 25-54.

The Killing premiered on April 3 to 2.7 million
total viewers, and had the second-highest rated first season of any AMC
original drama (the first being The Walking
Dead). AMC has already renewed the series for a 13-episode secondseason.