‘The Killing' Finale Draws 2.3 Million Viewers

The polarizing season finale of AMC's The Killing Sunday night delivered 2.3 million total viewers, the

network said Monday.

The first-season ender drew a 1.8 household rating and about

1.1 million adults 25-54.

The Killing premiered on April 3 to 2.7 million

total viewers, and had the second-highest rated first season of any AMC

original drama (the first being The Walking

Dead). AMC has already renewed the series for a 13-episode secondseason.