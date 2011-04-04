‘The Kennedys' Attracts 1.9 Million Viewers To ReelzChannel
The premiere of The
Kennedys miniseries on ReelzChannel Sunday night drew 1.9 million viewers,
a record for the five-year old independent network
The first two episodes of the eight-part miniseries earned a
2.5 household rating.
"Viewers across America showed their ongoing fascination
with the Kennedy family and, specifically, their desire to see such a
star-studded cast in the highly-anticipated The
Kennedys," said ReelzChannel CEO Stan E. Hubbard. "In acquiring The Kennedys our aim was to give viewers
an opportunity to watch an incredible movie event with massive star power and
to also put a spotlight on our network like never before. Viewers proved
they could find our relatively new and independent network and when they did,
Greg, Barry, Katie and Tom delivered!"
Last night's episodes will be replayed tonight before
episode three airs on Tuesday, April 5 at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.