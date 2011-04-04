‘The Kennedys' Attracts 1.9 Million Viewers To ReelzChannel

The premiere of The

Kennedys miniseries on ReelzChannel Sunday night drew 1.9 million viewers,

a record for the five-year old independent network

The first two episodes of the eight-part miniseries earned a

2.5 household rating.

"Viewers across America showed their ongoing fascination

with the Kennedy family and, specifically, their desire to see such a

star-studded cast in the highly-anticipated The

Kennedys," said ReelzChannel CEO Stan E. Hubbard. "In acquiring The Kennedys our aim was to give viewers

an opportunity to watch an incredible movie event with massive star power and

to also put a spotlight on our network like never before. Viewers proved

they could find our relatively new and independent network and when they did,

Greg, Barry, Katie and Tom delivered!"

Last night's episodes will be replayed tonight before

episode three airs on Tuesday, April 5 at 8 p.m.