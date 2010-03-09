‘The Doctors' Take A Trip To The Lone Star State

CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors has produced a Texas-centric episode that will air only

in Texas

markets on Wednesday, March 10.

Texas

boasts some of the country's biggest TV markets, including fifth-largest

Dallas, and tenth-largest Houston. Producing a show specifically for Texas is an effort by

Jay McGraw and The Doctors' producers

to give back to the show's TV affiliates in that state.

"This is one of the things that we are doing to connect with

viewers on a local level," says McGraw, who hails from Dallas. (McGraw is the son of Dr. Phil

McGraw, host and producer of CTD's Dr.

Phil). "What syndication calls for is to give viewers something that they

can relate to on a very person level and that they can then find value in. The

more relatable a story can be, the more it's going to impact the viewer."

Texas-specific elements will include segments on an

anti-smoking video game created by Dr. Alexander Prokorhov at Houston's

M.D. Anderson

Cancer Center;

on warm, windy weather in central Texas that

contributes to allergy problems across the state; and on a five-year-old girl

from Odessa, Texas, who received a second kidney

transplant from a donor in her own town.

On that day, The

Doctors also will welcome local doctors and experts from Texas,

including Dr. Stephanie Coulter from Houston's

Texas Heart Institute and Dr. Craig Schwimmer, an ENT doctor from Dallas.

The Doctors will

tie in local affiliates when WOAI San Antonio anchor Elsa Roman asks the show's

four doctors a question via video.

Finally, Dallas-based syndicated radio talk-show host Kidd

Kraddick will discuss his non-profit organization Kidd's Kids, and the show

will present Kraddick with a commendation on behalf of Texas Governor Rick

Perry and his wife, Anita.

TV stations in Texas

have been promoting the show on their air, and the show's hosts have been

appearing on local radio stations. If McGraw and CTD feel that the Texas experiment is successful, the show will do similar

episodes focusing on other states and regions, such as California

and New York City.

"I'm from Texas

so I love it," says McGraw. "People from Texas

have been great to our show, so it's the first place we are trying."