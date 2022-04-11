Welcome to the 30th Anniversary of the ‘B+C’ Hall of Fame

We gather to celebrate a very special event — the induction of the 30th anniversary class of the B+C Hall of Fame in recognition of their special contributions to our industry.

In 1991, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Broadcasting magazine, the Hall of Fame was created to honor 60 individuals who had through the course of their careers made significant contributions to TV and electronic media. The original class included industry legends ranging from Guglielmo Marconi to William S. Paley, Bob Hope, cable pioneers Bill Daniels and Dr. John Malone and C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb, to name but a few. Lucille Ball was one of three women honorees, alongside Irna Phillips, creator of the daytime soap operas Guiding Light and As the World Turns, and Joan Ganz Cooney, one of the founders of Sesame Workshop.

This year’s class, announced in 2020 with the celebration delayed due to concerns over COVID-19, is a special one indeed. Its 12 members include six women, ranging from on-air journalists Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, co-anchors of NBC’s Today, to Emily Barr, the recently retired president and CEO of Graham Media Group. They are joined by Pearlena Igbowke, chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group; and Susanne Daniels, former global head of original content at YouTube and a media consultant and lecturer. Also included is Nomi Bergman, president of Advance/Newhouse Investment Partnership and a director of Comcast Corp.

Nomi is joined by her brother Steve Miron, CEO of Advance/Newhouse Partnership; their father, Bob Miron, was a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2002, creating a First Family of Cable, if you will. The breadth of our class includes Katz Television Group president Leo MacCourtney along with the former CEO of ION Media Networks, Brandon Burgess. They are joined by Steven R. Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst, and Curtis Symonds, now CEO of HBCUGo.tv Network following a lengthy career at BET Networks and ESPN. Radio is well represented by a career-long veteran, Dan Mason, the retired president and CEO of CBS Radio and subsequent chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, a primary beneficiary of our event, in addition to the Paley Center for Media. ESPN will also receive a first-time honor, recognized as our Iconic Network for its 40 years as the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” and a major entertainment industry presence.

We are grateful to our co-hosts for the evening, Hannah Storm, anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter, and Al Roker, weather and feature anchor of NBC’s Today and co-host, third hour of Today, for their contributions to the festivities. Thanks also to our in-house editorial and sales staffs at B+C; the marketing and production teams; and Future events leader Kelly Boon. And, of course, our event producers at Live Star Entertainment, Eric Drath and Danielle Naassana; as well as Alan Winnikoff and Carina Sayles, our PR team; and especially our sales team, led by Jessica Wolin and Jo Stanley. Finally, thanks to you, our inductees and company sponsors, alumni and attendees, for your 30 years of support and generosity.

Thank you all!

The 2022 ‘B+C’ Hall of Fame Class

Iconic Network

Honor Roll: A complete listing of past Hall of Fame inductees

For registration and sponsorship information for the B+C Hall of Fame, please click here.