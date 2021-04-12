U.K.’s Amino Aims for North American Traction

Amino Technologies, a key U.K.-based technology shop backing the proliferation of Android TV operator tier set-top solutions across Europe, says its North American presence is “accelerating.”

The Cambridge, England-based vendor now touts a list of 14 small North American pay TV operators for its tech, which includes AminoOS middleware, the Amigo 7X Ultra-HD set-top, and the Amino Engage SaaS (software as a service) management solution. Amino said its client list includes AW Broadband, Conway Corp., Hay Communications and Home Telecom, which each agreed to endorse the company in a statement intended to boost its fortunes across the pond.

“A crucial element of our transition from legacy video to IPTV is to make sure that existing subscribers who may have little or no experience with streaming services are still able to adopt our new platform successfully,” said Jason Hansen, chief technology officer for Arkansas-based Conway, which uses Amino tech in its ConwayCorpTV service.

“Launching Android TV services has opened up a new level of possibility for some of our more traditional customers,” added Caoimhe Zett, customer marketing supervisor for Charleston, N.C.-headquartered Home Telecom, which uses Amino in its HomeStream TV offering.

Amino touts 250 million customers worldwide across 65 countries. The company says its technology powers 10 million devices.

Amino also references T-Mobile, Cincinnati Bell and Consolidated Communications on the “customers” page of its website.

“Consumers are looking for easy access to content, wherever it is, and intuitive UIs that are simple to navigate,” Amino Group CEO Donald McGarva said. “At the same time, operators want a flexible, cost-effective route to modernizing their services with OTT content, while managing the consumer experience.”