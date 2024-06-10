The Five Spot: Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime

Lifetime this year marks its 40th anniversary with a continued focus on operating as the premier programming destination for women. Leading the network’s charge is senior VP of unscripted development and programming Brie Miranda Bryant, who has developed several successful and buzzworthy documentaries showcasing high-profile personalities while shining a light on important, women-centric social issues.

Since joining Lifetime in 2017, Bryant has served as executive producer of such culturally-defining documentaries as the 2019 Emmy Award-nominated series Surviving R. Kelly, exposing violence against women and reaching more than 26 million viewers, and Where Is Wendy Williams?, this year’s docuseries about the controversial former talk-show host’s attempted return to TV amid physical and mental obstacles.

This month, Bryant will oversee the launch of The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, in recognition of the 30th anniversary of her infamous death and in collaboration with the National Domestic Abuse Hotline. The network also plans several public service announcements for its “Stop Violence Against Women” initiative during the two-night event.

As Lifetime celebrates four decades on the air, Bryant spoke to B+C Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead about the A+E Networks-owned network’s commitment to serving its target audience amid a crowded television marketplace. An edited transcript follows.

Why is it significant for you and the Lifetime brand to profile the stories of high-profile women? It’s always an honor to feature real stories about high-profile women. At Lifetime, we also make a concerted effort to amplify the voices of lesser-known women, as we find their stories to be equal in value.

BONUS FIVE (Image credit: Jason DeCrow/The Wendy Williams Show) What shows are you binge-watching? Dramas — and the list is too long! Books on your nightstand? Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende. Favorite TV show of all time? I always find this to be such a hard question to answer. A total testament to my fellow creatives, past and present! Favorite podcast? I don’t have one, but my favorite radio talk show host of all time is Wendy Williams (pictured). I loved her on the radio long before she made it to television and always found her stories and on-air presence to be captivating. Best recent meal? Home cooked! Black sea bass and bok choy. I absolutely hate cooking, but it was delicious.

Are you surprised that Lifetime shows such as Where Is Wendy Williams? and Surviving R. Kelly have become such cultural touchpoints that extend beyond the subjects that are profiled? I am floored. It’s completely unimaginable how many people both projects have affected and inspired. It’s a privilege to have worked on them.

How important is it to you for Lifetime to support organizations dealing with such women’s issues as domestic violence, mental health and breast cancer? We try to be a genuine reflection of the everyday challenges women encounter. As most of our stories are rooted in the real lives of real women, all of these issues are a natural reflection of what women face every day. Inspiring change through entertainment is very powerful.

How does inclusion in front of and behind the camera factor into Lifetime’s overall programming strategy? It is paramount. Diversity in our subjects, their stories and our approach — in front and behind the camera — are paramount to our programming strategy. We cannot be successful otherwise.

How does Lifetime continue to remain relevant in a very crowded television marketplace? Our team continues to look for really remarkable women with extremely compelling stories to tell. When we find them, we work on creating the most authentic vehicles with which to tell those stories. We’re sticking to that — and it’s been working well.