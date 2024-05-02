Lifetime Sets Nicole Brown Simpson Documentary
Two-night event chronicles life, murder of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife
Lifetime will recognize the 30th anniversary of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson with a two-night documentary set to air in June.
The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will air June 1 and June 2 and will look to give a voice to the ex-wife of football star/actor O.J. Simpson in an effort to shed new light on her life and tragic death, according to Lifetime.
The documentary will feature 50 participants as well as exclusive home videos and interviews as it reveals "shocking" new details in the tragic story, said Lifetime. Brown, along with friend Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994, with her ex-husband Simpson arrested, tried and eventually acquitted for the crimes in what is referred to as "the trial of the century."
As part of the documentary, Lifetime is collaborating with National Domestic Abuse Hotline, and providing vital assistance to the organization to take on even more calls, according to the network.
The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Jesse Daniels, Melissa Moore, Rit Saraswat, Brie Miranda Bryant, Kim Chessler, and Julie Pizzi serving as executive producers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.