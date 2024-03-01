Lifetime’s ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ Draws 6.2 Million Viewers Across Linear, Digital Platforms

Lifetime’s two-night documentary special Where is Wendy Williams? Drew 1.2 million viewers on the network in Nielsen live-plus-three day ratings and more than 6 million viewers across linear and digital platforms, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Lifetime.

The controversial documentary, which debuted on February 24 and focused on the troubled life of the television personality during the time after her iconic talk show ended and she was placed under financial guardianship, was the most-watched non-fiction performance in two years since the network’s airing of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, according to the network.

Where is Wendy Williams? averaged 6.2 million viewers across linear and digital services to date, and was the top trending TV program in total social interactions on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube during its February 24 premiere, said Lifetime.

Lifetime’s airing of the documentary came after a New York Appeals Court on February 23 ruled against a temporary restraining order the Williams’ legal guardian filed against Lifetime the day prior in an attempt to stop the documentary from airing.