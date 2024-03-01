Lifetime’s ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ Draws 6.2 Million Viewers Across Linear, Digital Platforms
Two-night documentary series averaged 1.2 million on Lifetime
Lifetime’s two-night documentary special Where is Wendy Williams? Drew 1.2 million viewers on the network in Nielsen live-plus-three day ratings and more than 6 million viewers across linear and digital platforms, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Lifetime.
The controversial documentary, which debuted on February 24 and focused on the troubled life of the television personality during the time after her iconic talk show ended and she was placed under financial guardianship, was the most-watched non-fiction performance in two years since the network’s airing of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, according to the network.
Where is Wendy Williams? averaged 6.2 million viewers across linear and digital services to date, and was the top trending TV program in total social interactions on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube during its February 24 premiere, said Lifetime.
Lifetime’s airing of the documentary came after a New York Appeals Court on February 23 ruled against a temporary restraining order the Williams’ legal guardian filed against Lifetime the day prior in an attempt to stop the documentary from airing.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.