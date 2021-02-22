Programming Review: Millennials

AMC Networks’ rebranded streaming service ALLBLK takes a jump into the original sitcom pool with Millennials.

The series, from executive producer Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin), follows four young African-American roommates in Los Angeles as they search for success in the business world and the romance department.

In doing so, the guys — straitlaced business student Omar (Kyle Massey), personal trainer Jaheem (Keraun Harris), would-be YouTube star Travis (Philip Bolden) and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady) — find themselves in some strange and often humorous situations that allow the actors to flex their comedic muscles. Whether it’s conspiring with neighbors (including aspiring actress Mercedes, played by Teresa Celeste) to throw a rent party to keep from getting evicted, or finding clever ways to help their roommate get even with a cheating, fame-chasing girlfriend, the guys’ antics both test and strengthen their relationships as they awkwardly but confidently stumble through life trying to make a name for themselves.

The show’s premise isn’t exactly original: the comic exploits of roommates have been explored in shows from The Golden Girls to Friends to Living Single. But Millennials is a fun, lighthearted comedy that has the potential to grow on viewers as they become more familiar with characters over the show’s six-episode run.

Millennials also stars Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis and Katherine Florence.

The $4.99 per month ALLBLK SVOD service — formerly known as UMC — will debut the six episodes on a weekly basis, beginning on Feb. 25.