HBO Max Sets Unscripted ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

The cast of Friends will reunite for an unscripted, as-yet untitled HBO Max special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the smash comedy. The special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers when HBO Max launches in May.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are producing it.

Friends debuted on NBC in 1994 and ran for ten seasons.