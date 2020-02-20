HBO Max Gets Carriage in New YouTube TV Deal

AT&T’s Warner Media said it signed a new distribution agreement with YouTube TV that makes HBO and Cinemax available to subscribers and includes a commitment to distribute HBO Max when it launches.

YouTube TV, one of the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD) with more than 2 million subscribers, will continue to carry Turner network TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we’re pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax - and soon HBO Max - available to YouTube TV customers for the first time.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

HBO Max is AT&T's entree into the streaming wars, featuring content from HBO, Warner Bros., the Turner Networks and original programming.

HBO and Cinemax will debut on YouTube TV this spring, giving viewers access to shows including Watchman, Big Little Lies and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have been available to YouTube TV customers since 2018.