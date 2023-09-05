Fates & Fortunes | September 2023
Notable executives on the move
CANELA MEDIA
Peter Gonzalez was named chief technology officer at Canela Media, a digital media company producing content for the Hispanic market. The 25-year broadcast veteran comes from WWE, where he was senior VP of the sports entertainment company’s Media Technology team.
CASA SYSTEMS
Andover, Massachusetts-based cable technology firm Casa Systems has named Michael Glickman as president and CEO. Most recently president of PacketFabric, Glickman held several senior roles at Cisco Systems, including senior VP of the Global Service Provider unit.
CBS NEWS & STATIONS
Kim Voet has joined CBS News and Stations as president and general manager in Miami, responsible for WFOR-WBFS, CBS News Miami and CBSMiami.com. She joins WFOR after 26 years with WDIV Detroit, a Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate.
CHARTER
Danny Bowman was named executive VP, product, at Charter Commmunications in Stamford, Connecticut, adding oversight of video to his responsibilities for the cable operator’s connectivity products. He joined Charter in 2018 as chief mobile officer.
DTV INNOVATIONS
Tom Moniak was VP of sales and marketing at DTV Innovations, with primary responsibility for the U.S. market. He was director of sales at Digital Nirvana, a provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for post-production and content creation workflows.
GLOBECAST
Jean-Christophe Perier has joined Globecast as chief marketing officer, responsible for steering worldwide marketing and external communications strategy. He had worked for such companies as Technicolor and SoftAtHome and created and managed Veygo.
HEARST TV
Hearst Television has named Kevin Murphy VP of information technology, a new post focused on IT security and the planning, design and implementation of next-generation networking infrastructure. He was executive director, network architecture and engineering.
HEARST TV
Michael Callahan has been promoted to VP of production at Hearst Television’s Very Local division, which produces such shows as Plate It, Baltimore, Local Love and Boston Rob Does Beantown and Beyond. He had been a senior director overseeing streaming production.
IQ FIBER
IQ Fiber, a residential fiber-optic internet service provider based in Jacksonville, Florida, named Stebbins “Steb” Chandor Jr. as chief financial officer. He had been CFO at technology infrastructure firm Education Networks of America.
ISPOT
iSpot has hired Leslie Wood as chief research officer, overseeing the data-science department responsible for TV and video measurement products. She had been chief research officer at NCSolutions, previously known as Nielsen Catalina Solutions.
NEXSTAR
Nexstar Media Group has promoted Larry Cottrill to VP and general manager of WCMH, its ABC station in Columbus, Ohio, replacing the retiring Ken Freedman. He had been GM of Nexstar’s Richmond, Virginia operations, including ABC affiliate WRIC.
RIEDEL
Peter Shen was named China general manager at broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater and security applications provider Riedel Communications. He was VP of business development at TVU Networks, leading global R&D, marketing ad sales efforts for its family of router products.
SCRIPPS
Merri Hanson has been named VP and general manager at
KSTU Salt Lake City, a Fox affiliate owned by E.W. Scripps. The 25-year sales and broadcast veteran was VP and general manager of Scripps-owned KIVI Boise, Idaho, an ABC affiliate.
TUBI
Tubi, the Fox-owned free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming service, has named Anjali Sud as CEO, succeeding founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi and reporting to Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough. She comes from video platform Vimeo, where she had been CEO.
VIAPLAY
Viaplay Group elevated Cecilia Gave to executive VP, head of sports, overseeing the strategic development and management of its sports operations across all relevant markets. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, she had been the company’s VP, sport production.
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY
Lisa Collins was named group VP overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across North America at Warner Bros. Discovery. Based in Burbank, California, she had been head of people & culture partners for production.
WDIV
Graham Media Group-owned WDIV Detroit has added Demond Fernandez as an anchor and reporter. He joins the NBC affiliate known as Local 4 from Tegna-owned ABC station WFAA Dallas, where he was a senior reporter covering southern Dallas communities.
WLS
Rob Hughes has joined ABC-owned station WLS Chicago as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. Most recently a weekday anchor/reporter with WANF Atlanta, he has also worked at WCNC Charlotte; WLFI West Lafayette, Indiana; and Kansas First News.
Briefly Noted
Fox promoted David Espinosa to president of distribution. He had been executive VP, distribution strategy and business affairs. … Innovid tapped Jeff Austin as senior VP, revenue operations. He had been VP, business operations at Stackline. Dave Fahey was also named Innovid’s VP, agency partnerships. He was head of agency partnerships at Viant Technology. … Brady Volpe has joined OpenVault as chief product officer. He was founder of Nimble This, a broadband technology firm acquired by OpenVault. … OpenX Technologies has named Danner Close as VP, strategic relationships of the omnichannel supply-side platform. … Sinclair-owned KTUL Tulsa, Oklahoma, promoted Joie Bettenhausen to morning meteorologist. She’ll deliver weather forecasts on Good Morning Oklahoma on weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
