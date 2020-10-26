Fates & Fortunes: Oct. 26, 2020

A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks in New York has hired Matthew Glotzer as executive VP, strategy and business development. He comes from digital media firm Intertrust Technologies, where he was chief financial officer and head of strategy.

COMCAST

Dalila Wilson-Scott was promoted to president and chief diversity officer at Comcast Corp., responsible for overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion activities. She will continue to lead the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

Robin Thomas (Image credit: Crown Media Family Networks)

CROWN MEDIA

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networsk has tapped Robin Thomas as executive VP, consumer insights, strategy & analytics. Based in Los Angeles, she most recently was senior VP, research, at WGN America.

DISNEY

The Walt Disney Co. has named Kareem Daniel chairman of the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, part of a direct-to-consumer-focused restructuring. He had been president, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

Kareem Daniel (Image credit: The Walt Disney Co.)

ESTRELLA

Estrella Media has tapped René Santanella as executive VP, digital & streaming media. He comes from Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks, where

he had been senior VP, head of ad sales and operations.

JJP

Unscripted TV producer Jeff Jenkins Productions (JJP) has promoted Jonny Cogut to VP of development. He had been director of development, shepherding projects for such outlets as Facebook Watch, Netflix, Lifetime and TLC.

NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal named Linda Yaccarino chair, global advertising and partnerships. Yaccarino, who heads national and global ad sales for all of NBCU’s platforms, will now oversee local ad sales, including TV stations and RSNs.

Magalie LaGuerre-Wilkinson (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

NICKELODEON

Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson has joined Nickelodeon as VP of news programming and executive producer of the rebooted Nick News. She comes from CBS News, where she had been a producer on 60 Minutes.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps Co. has tapped Lisa Knutson to lead the company’s new national television networks business, contingent on its acquisition of Ion Media. She had been executive VP and chief financial officer.

Laura Tomlin (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Laura Tomlin advanced to chief administrative officer of E.W. Scripps Co. Former executive VP, national media, she will lead human resources, information technology and enterprise strategy, with a focus on consumer technology,

WJLA

Stacey Rusch has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WJLA Washington as morning traffic anchor and lifestyle host on Let’s Talk Live. She had been traffic reporter and lifestyle contributor at Fox’s WTTG Washington.

Stacey Rusch (Image credit: WJLA)

WNJU

Telemundo-owned WNJU New York has added Carlos Zapata to its news team as a general assignment reporter. He comes from Telemundo’s KXTX Dallas, where he was an anchor/reporter.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Alyra Liriano, counsel for privacy and compliance at Comscore, was named deputy regional president of the New York region of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). … Deloitte has elevated Kevin Westcott to lead its U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry consulting efforts. He previously served as the global TMT consulting leader and the U.S. sector leader for the TM&E industry. … Discovery Education has named SMASH CEO Eli Kennedy to its board of directors. … Online and internet services provider EarthLink added Brigitte Wright-Roy as senior VP, customer operations. She comes from Sprint, where she led worldwide inside sales and operations. … Peter Glättli was elevated to director of research and development at communications networks company Riedel Communications He had been head of research and development at Riedel’s Zurich, Switzerland location. … Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Darrell Davis as VP of enterprise business transformation. Davis had been VP and chief process improvement officer of enterprise process management at Xcelerate Solutions.