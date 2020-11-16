Fates & Fortunes: Nov. 16, 2020
By B+C Staff
Notable executives on the move
ABC NEWS
Galen Gordon has joined ABC News as senior VP for talent and strategy development. A former ESPN and WABC New York executive, he had been VP of the National Football League Media Group.
CROWN MEDIA
Hilary Silverboard has joined Crown Media Family Networks as senior VP, brand strategy. She comes from Public Broadcasting Atlanta, where she was chief marketing and development officer.
DISCOVERY
Discovery has elevated Karen Bronzo to group senior VP, marketing, adding responsibility for Food Network to her duties. She had been senior VP, marketing, for HGTV.
QUINCY MEDIA
Station group Quincy Media has tapped Anna Engelhart as VP and general manager of WKOW Madison, Wisconsin. She had been WKOW’s station manager and business manager.
QUINCY MEDIA
John Huff was elevated to VP and general manager at Quincy Media’s KWWL in Cedar Rapids-Waterloo, Iowa. The 20-year vet has been local sales manager, general sales manager and station manager.
QUINCY MEDIA
Quincy Media-owned WREX Rockford, Illinois, named Josh Morgan as VP and general manager. As the station’s news director, he led WREX to 13 regional and two national Edward R. Murrow Awards.
MEREDITH
Meredith has elevated Ken Frierson to VP and general manager of CBS affiliate WNEM Saginaw-Flint, Michigan. Frierson, who joined WNEM in 2010, had been general sales manager since 2018.
SINCLAIR
John Siegler has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as chief marketing officer, with an initial focus on the company’s network affiliates and regional sports networks. He had been VP of YES Creative Group.
TEGNA
Jessica Hagan was named president and general manager of KTVB Boise, Idaho, and KTVT, Twin Falls, Idaho. She was director of sales at Tegna’s KING 5 Media Group, comprised of KING and KONG Seattle.
VIASAT
Mark Dankberg has been named executive chairman of satellite
communications firm Viasat, a new post. He had been the company’s chairman and CEO.
VIASAT
Viasat has promoted Rick Baldridge to president and CEO of the satellite
services firm. He had been the company’s president and chief operating officer.
WBZ
CBS Television Stations-owned WBZ Boston has named Jessi Miller Bradley news director. The 23-year station veteran most recently was executive producer of CBSN Boston, which launched last year.
BRIEFLY NOTED
Other industry execs making moves
CBS Studios and the NAACP named Sheila Ducksworth as president of the new CBS/NAACP production partnership. She comes from Will Packer Media, where she was head of scripted television and production. … The NAB Leadership Foundation elected new board members: Artie Altman, Katz Media Group; Jan Goldstein, Gray Television; Brian Lawlor, The E.W. Scripps Company; DeDe Lea, Viacom CBS; Wendy McMahon, ABC Television; Ralph Oakley, Quincy Media and Gayle Troberman, iHeartMedia. … The New York State Broadcasters Association has named new officers for 2021: chairperson, Karen Carey of Townsquare Media; vice chair, Amy Collins of WSTM/WSTQ/WTVH, Syracuse; vice chair, radio, Roberto Yanez, Univision New York Local Media; secretary, Chris Musial, WBBZ Buffalo; and treasurer, Alan Bishop, Finger Lakes Radio Group/Chadwick Bay Broadcasting. … Ad agency Ogilvy New York has named Charlotte (Charlie) Tansill as chief transformation officer. She had been executive director of the social media practice.
