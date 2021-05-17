Fates & Fortunes: May 2021

Kimberly Godwin (Image credit: ABC News)

ABC NEWS

Kimberly Godwin was named president of ABC News, overseeing editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the organization. She had been executive VP of news at CBS News.

ALTMAN SOLON

Altman Solon, a consulting firm focused exclusively on the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) sectors, has hired Mary Ann Halford as a partner. A former Fox and ITN Networks executive, she was senior adviser to OC&C Strategy Consultants.

AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY

American Documentary, executive producer of the series POV on PBS and America ReFramed on World Channel, has named Erika Dilday executive director. She comes from Futuro Media Group, where she was CEO since 2017.

CBS

Neeraj Khemlani was named co-head of CBS News and CBS Television Stations, part of a restructuring that combines the two ViacomCBS units. He was executive VP and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers.

CBS

Wendy McMahon was also tapped as co-head of CBS News and CBS Television Stations. A former exec at WCCO Minneapolis and WBZ Boston, she rejoins CBS from The Walt Disney Co., where she was president of the ABC Owned Television Stations since 2017.

COMCAST

Comcast Advertising has named Tony Sanchez to the new post of VP, customer experience. Formerly VP of operations for the customer experience product team, Sanchez will spearhead the company’s customer and employee focus.

COMMSCOPE

Cable technology vendor CommScope has appointed Justin Choi as chief legal officer, replacing the retiring Burk Wyatt. Choi had been executive VP, general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer at Anixter International.

CROWN MEDIA

Jonathan Sichel has joined Crown Media Family Networks as New York-based executive VP, general counsel, leading all legal and business affairs matters. He was executive VP of distribution sales and strategy at AMC Networks.

DOUBLEVERIFY

Digital media measurement software platform DoubleVerify has added Doug Campbell as chief strategy officer, responsible for global strategy and corporate development. He had been chief strategy officer at Telaria.

EFFECTV

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, has tapped Dawn Lee Williamson as head of its new sales development division that will accelerate the company’s move to audience delivery across screens. She was Southeast region VP.

FRONTIER

Veronica Bloodworth has joined Frontier Communications as executive VP and chief network officer, overseeing all network operations. She comes from AT&T, where she was senior VP of construction and engineering.

KYRA MEDIA

Shan Lui was named senior VP of talent at Generation Z-focused media company Kyra Media. She comes from Superfly, where she was VP of creative partnerships and senior producer, producing immersive experiences around TV properties.

NBCUNIVERSAL

Kelly Abcarian has joined NBCUniversal’s Advertising and Partnerships division as executive VP of measurement and impact. The ad-industry veteran had most recently been general manager of Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising Group.

NEWSNATION

Nexstar Media Group-owned NewsNation has added Allison Harris as a correspondent in its Washington, D.C., bureau, focused on news coming from the White House. She comes from KDFW Dallas-Fort Worth, where she was a reporter.

NEWSNATION

Adrienne Bankert has joined NewsNation as an anchor/correspondent, tasked with covering national affairs and delivering special reports. She had been a New York-based national correspondent for ABC News.

PALEY CENTER

Paul A. Allen was named VP, development, at the Paley Center for Media, responsible for leading all organization fundraising initiatives. He comes from the 911 Memorial & Museum, where he was director, major gifts and grants.

SAMBA TV

Tim Natividad has joined Samba TV as senior VP of agency of brand solutions. He comes from Roku, where he was head of performance advertising, focusing on bringing digital advertising solution to the platform’s customers.

ZEFR

Kelsey Garigan was elevated to executive VP, head of North American sales for Zefr, a data company gauging brand suitability in video. A former executive with DoubleVerify, she had been West Coast VP.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

MediaMath has added three industry veterans to its senior management team: Ashish Shukla, formerly head of architecture at PayPal, was named chief technology officer; Ingrid Hackett, who had been general counsel and compliance officer at Quantum Spatial, was tapped as general counsel and Laurent Cordier, formerly chief revenue officer at Headspin, was appointed chief partnerships officer. … Charlyn Stanberry has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP of government relations. She had been chief of staff to Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), NAB also elected Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, to a two-year term on the NAB Television Board. Re-elected to the board were: Robert Hubbard, Hubbard Television Group/Hubbard Broadcasting; David Bradley, News-Press & Gazette Co.; David Hanna, Lockwood Broadcasting; and Chris Ripley, Sinclair Broadcast Group.