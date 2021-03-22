Fates & Fortunes: March 22, 2021

Averi Harper (Image credit: ABC News)

ABC NEWS

ABC News has added Averi Harper to its Washington-based political unit as deputy political director. Harper, who joined ABC in 2019, reported on the 2020 presidential primaries and the Biden-Harris campaign.

Kathleen Kirby (Image credit: Broadcasters Foundatoon)

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION

The Broadcasters Foundation of America named Kathleen A. Kirby as secretary and general counsel to the board. She is partner and co-chair of the Telecom, Media & Technology group at Wiley Rein.

Pooja Midha (Image credit: Comcast )

COMCAST ADVERTISING

Pooja Midha has joined Comcast Advertising as chief growth officer, a new post overseeing global marketing across the division, Effectv and FreeWheel. She had been president of true[x].

Kelsey Arnold (Image credit: Kyra Media)

KYRA MEDIA

Kyra Media, a Generation Z-focused media company based in New York, has tapped Kelsey Arnold as head of U.S. sales. She had been director of brand partnerships at Apartment Therapy Media.

Lisa Davidian (Image credit: Mediacom)

MEDIACOM

Media-buying agency MediaCom has named Liza Davidian as executive VP, investment and activation. The 20-year media veteran has worked with packaged goods, entertainment, financial and quick-service restaurant clients.

Yorele Goff (Image credit: Mediacom)

MEDIACOM

Yorele Goff has joined MediaCom as executive director, people. She comes from Publicis Spine, where she was chief talent officer responsible for the

Platform, Technology and Data and Analytics teams.

Andrea Downing (Image credit: PBS)

PBS

Andrea Downing was named president of PBS Distribution (PBSd), heading strategic, financial and operations at the for-profit distributor of public media content. She had been co-president of PBSd alongside David Bernstein.

Talesha Reynolds (Image credit: PBS Newshour)

PBS NEWSHOUR

PBS NewsHour has named Talesha Reynolds as senior content and special projects producer for the nightly news broadcast. She had been a Washington-based producer of investigative, feature and breaking news for NBC Nightly News, Today and NBCNews.com.

Jörg Fries (Image credit: Rohde & Schwarz)

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

Rohde & Schwarz has named Jörg Fries as VP, broadcast, amplifier & media solutions, heading the company’s Broadcast and Media division. He had worked in the Wireless Multimedia division.

Jeremi Gorman (Image credit: Samba TV)

SAMBA TV

Jeremi Gorman has been named to the board of directors of San Francisco-based TV data and omni-screen measurement firm Samba TV. She has served as chief business officer of Snap Inc. since 2018.

Janell Coles-English (Image credit: Wheelhouse)

WHEELHOUSE

Studio Wheelhouse Entertainment has added Janell Coles-English as senior VP of business and legal affairs. She comes from Discovery Studios, where she was VP

of business and legal affairs.

Chelsey Trowbridge (Image credit: Wheelhouse)

WHEELHOUSE

Chelsey Trowbridge has joined Wheelhouse Entertainment as senior VP of postproduction. She comes from Truly Original, where she was VP of postproduction overseeing schedules, budgets and the post team for more than 40 series.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

AT&T has tapped Jason Porter as president of public sector and FirstNet, responsible for all federal, state, local government and education customers. … Advertising technology startup Advocado has named three members to its board and advisory council: Matthew Hong, former chief operating officer at Turner Sports; Gayle Meyers, former chief growth officer, Luma Partners; and Michael Beer, head of financial strategies at Luminar Technologies. … National Public Media president and CEO Gina Garrubbo was named chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s board of directors. NBCUniversal president and chief business officer of global advertising and partnerships Krishan Bhatia was elected as vice chair. Also elected to three-year terms as new IAB board members were Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and EVP, NFL Partnerships, National Football League; Jerry Dischler, VP and general manager, ads, Google; and Rob Master, VP, media and digital engagement, Unilever. … Wally Parks has joined Wheelhouse Entertainment as executive VP of production. He was executive VP of production at All3Media America.