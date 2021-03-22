Fates & Fortunes: March 22, 2021
By B+C Staff
ABC NEWS
ABC News has added Averi Harper to its Washington-based political unit as deputy political director. Harper, who joined ABC in 2019, reported on the 2020 presidential primaries and the Biden-Harris campaign.
BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION
The Broadcasters Foundation of America named Kathleen A. Kirby as secretary and general counsel to the board. She is partner and co-chair of the Telecom, Media & Technology group at Wiley Rein.
COMCAST ADVERTISING
Pooja Midha has joined Comcast Advertising as chief growth officer, a new post overseeing global marketing across the division, Effectv and FreeWheel. She had been president of true[x].
KYRA MEDIA
Kyra Media, a Generation Z-focused media company based in New York, has tapped Kelsey Arnold as head of U.S. sales. She had been director of brand partnerships at Apartment Therapy Media.
MEDIACOM
Media-buying agency MediaCom has named Liza Davidian as executive VP, investment and activation. The 20-year media veteran has worked with packaged goods, entertainment, financial and quick-service restaurant clients.
MEDIACOM
Yorele Goff has joined MediaCom as executive director, people. She comes from Publicis Spine, where she was chief talent officer responsible for the
Platform, Technology and Data and Analytics teams.
PBS
Andrea Downing was named president of PBS Distribution (PBSd), heading strategic, financial and operations at the for-profit distributor of public media content. She had been co-president of PBSd alongside David Bernstein.
PBS NEWSHOUR
PBS NewsHour has named Talesha Reynolds as senior content and special projects producer for the nightly news broadcast. She had been a Washington-based producer of investigative, feature and breaking news for NBC Nightly News, Today and NBCNews.com.
ROHDE & SCHWARZ
Rohde & Schwarz has named Jörg Fries as VP, broadcast, amplifier & media solutions, heading the company’s Broadcast and Media division. He had worked in the Wireless Multimedia division.
SAMBA TV
Jeremi Gorman has been named to the board of directors of San Francisco-based TV data and omni-screen measurement firm Samba TV. She has served as chief business officer of Snap Inc. since 2018.
WHEELHOUSE
Studio Wheelhouse Entertainment has added Janell Coles-English as senior VP of business and legal affairs. She comes from Discovery Studios, where she was VP
of business and legal affairs.
WHEELHOUSE
Chelsey Trowbridge has joined Wheelhouse Entertainment as senior VP of postproduction. She comes from Truly Original, where she was VP of postproduction overseeing schedules, budgets and the post team for more than 40 series.
BRIEFLY NOTED
AT&T has tapped Jason Porter as president of public sector and FirstNet, responsible for all federal, state, local government and education customers. … Advertising technology startup Advocado has named three members to its board and advisory council: Matthew Hong, former chief operating officer at Turner Sports; Gayle Meyers, former chief growth officer, Luma Partners; and Michael Beer, head of financial strategies at Luminar Technologies. … National Public Media president and CEO Gina Garrubbo was named chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s board of directors. NBCUniversal president and chief business officer of global advertising and partnerships Krishan Bhatia was elected as vice chair. Also elected to three-year terms as new IAB board members were Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and EVP, NFL Partnerships, National Football League; Jerry Dischler, VP and general manager, ads, Google; and Rob Master, VP, media and digital engagement, Unilever. … Wally Parks has joined Wheelhouse Entertainment as executive VP of production. He was executive VP of production at All3Media America.
