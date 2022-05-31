Fates & Fortunes | June 2022

Kerstin Gühne

A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks Global Content Sales has named Kerstin Gühne, Ph.D., as VP of global content sales, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), based in London. She joins after 15 years at Sony Pictures Television, where she was senior VP, sales and distribution.

Michael Bologna

BRIGHTLINE

Advanced advertising veteran Michael Bologna has joined Brightline as chief accelerator, helping the company roll out its OTT Accelerator product. He was most recently president and chief revenue officer of startup measurement firm HyphaMetrics.

Lauri McGarrigan

CROWN MEDIA

Lauri McGarrigan joined Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks as senior VP, business development, content distribution. She was head of distribution and partnerships at Common Sense Networks, a startup digital entertainment platform for kids.

DAZN

London-based sports streaming company DAZN Group has named Sandeep Tiku as chief technology officer, leading its global technology and product teams. He comes from gaming and entertainment company Entain, where he was chief operating officer.

Tracey Arrowood-Shaw

DIGITAL JOY

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) media platform company Digital Joy has named Tracey Arrowood-Shaw as founder and president. She is the former senior VP, global strategy and innovation at World Wrestling Entertainment, where she oversaw the launch of WWE Network.

David Cobb

DISNEY

David Cobb has been promoted to senior VP, operations and content planning, Disney Branded Television, responsible for Disney Plus, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. He had been VP, business planning and strategy,

Disney Channels.

ESTRELLA MEDIA

Estrella Media has promoted New York-based Brian Fisher to senior VP, digital sales, driving national digital sales opportunities and AVOD, free ad-suppported television (FAST) and digitial strategies. He was VP, digital sales.

Tricia Alcamo

FANDUEL

Tricia Alcamo has joined online gaming and fantasy sports company FanDuel Group as chief people officer. She comes from Charter Communications, where she had been group VP of human resources at business services unit Spectrum Enterprise.

KESHET STUDIOS

Lisa Roos was named executive VP of television at Keshet Studios, the U.S.-based production arm of Keshet International. She comes from NBC, where she had been the network’s senior VP of drama development.

Amy Turck

KETC

KETC St. Louis (branded as Nine PBS) has named Amy Turck as VP, chief individual giving officer, responsible for the public broadcaster’s short- and long-term fundraising strategy. She comes from Gateway Region YMCA, where she led member experience strategy.

MAGICAL ELVES

Magical Elves in Los Angeles has promoted Ron Mare to senior VP of casting, tasked with heading the studio’s casting department and overseeing that function for all of the nonfiction production company’s series. He had been VP, casting.

Erica Forstadt

NBCUNIVERSAL

Erica Forstadt was upped to senior VP, entertainment unscripted current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. She had been VP, serving as executive in charge of such shows as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm and Project Runway.

Joe Lancaster

OPENVAULT

OpenVault appointed Joe Lancaster, Ph.D., as chief strategy officer, responsible for aligning the company’s research and development efforts with customer requirements. He was a 10-year veteran of OpenVault acquisition VelociData, where he was also chief strategy officer.

OPENVAULT

Broadband technology and insights firm OpenVault has named Keith Broach as VP and general manager, North America. A former optical systems engineer who shifted to sales, Broach most recently was NFV solutions director for Telco Systems.

Stephanie Slagle

GRAHAM MEDIA

Detroit-based Graham Media Group has promoted Stephanie Slagle to VP, chief innovation officer, responsible for overseeing the Graham Digital team. Formerly director, brand agency & sales strategy, she played a key role in launching multiplatform ad agency OMNE.

GRAHAM MEDIA

Michael Newman advanced to director of transformation at Graham Media Group. Formerly the station group’s lead developer, he had been

the chief architect of projects and product launches in video, streaming, mobile, ad tech, UI/UX, apps and more.

Humberto Hormaza

TEGNA

Tegna tapped Humberto Hormaza as president and general manager of WTIC-WCCT, the company’s Fox and The CW affiliates in Hartford, Connecticut. He had been senior VP and GM at Entravision Communications in Orlando, Florida, since 2014.

VAB

Benjamin Vandegrift has joined the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) as VP of measurement solutions, a newly created post. He joins from TVSquared, where he was director of product marketing, leading activation efforts across the Enterprise and Advanced TV client base.

Briefly Noted …

AMC Networks elevated Sylvia George to executive VP of performance marketing from senior VP, and added Brian Swarth as senior VP of subscriber engagement and product marketing. Swarth was head of podcast marketing at Audacy. … E.W. Scripps has tapped Andrés Chapparo as VP and general manager of The CW affiliate WSFL Miami. He was VP and GM of KXXV-KRHD in Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas. … Circle City Broadcasting-owned WISH Indianapolis promoted reporter Garrett Bergquist to government and politics specialist. … Sabrina Wiewel was named chief operating officer of Crown Media Family Networks. She was executive VP, chief administrative officer at Hallmark Cards. … Aamir Husain has joined Denver-based Liberty Latin America as senior VP, chief technology and product officer. He was chief product officer and senior VP, Verizon Business, at Verizon Communications. ■