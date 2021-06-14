Fates & Fortunes: June 2021

Helen Jurado (Image credit: A+E Networks)

Helen Jurado was promoted to VP, international content sales, Latin America and U.S. Hispanic at A+E Networks International. She had been senior director, overseeing A+E’s off-network sales to cable entities and new media platforms.

John Buckholtz has joined Allen Media Group as VP of ad sales for AMG Global Syndication, responsible for Entertainment Studios TV series programming and content. He was VP of advertising sales at Warner Bros. Domestic Television.

Crown Media Family Networks has named Toni Judkins as senior VP, programming & development for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She had headed her own production company, Moxy Media, since 2013.

Jessica Callahan was promoted to VP, programming & development at Hallmark

Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks. Based in Los Angeles,

she had been Crown Media’s director of programming and development.

The Walt Disney Co. has named Tara Duncan to head Onyx Collective, a new content brand on Hulu that highlights shows from creators of color and under­represented voices. She will continue as president of cable network Freeform.

Brian Lockhart was promoted to senior VP, ESPN Plus Original Content and ESPN

Films, overseeing the 30 for 30 and ESPN Films franchises and ESPN Plus original series and studio shows. He had been VP of ESPN Plus Original Content.

Mike Shiffman was advanced to senior VP, production, at ESPN. He will continue to oversee all production aspects of the network’s event and studio coverage of the National Basketball Association, the WNBA and men’s and women’s college basketball.

Paul Haddad was named executive chairman of the board of media and advertising analytics firm FourthWall Media. The media analytics veteran has worked with such companies as Altice, A4 Media, Cablevision Systems and Nortel Networks.

Nexstar Media Group has named Andrew Alford as president of its Nexstar Broadcasting division, responsible for overseeing its 198 owned-and-operated stations. He had been senior VP, regional manager for the station group.

Nexstar Media Group has named Jim Rose VP and general manager of its San Francisco operations, including independent station KRON. He comes from Tegna-owned KING 5 Media Group in Seattle, where he had been president and GM.

Michael Corn has joined Nexstar Media Group-owned network NewsNation as president of news. He is a former senior executive producer at ABC News, most recently in charge of Good Morning America and prior to that, World News Tonight.

Liz Paulson was named senior VP, talent and casting, Nickelodeon Kids & Family. Formerly responsible for overseeing animation casting and talent development, she will now oversee all live-action casting and talent under a consolidation.

Matt Koenig has joined Team Whistle in New York as VP, programming and monetization at WhistleTV. He comes from Jukin Media, where he was director of programming/streaming TV for the company’s library of streaming video channels.

Stacey Richman was named VP of communications at Team Whistle. She comes from Group Nine Media, where she most recently was director of consumer communications, responsible for The Dodo, Thrillist, NowThis, POPSUGAR and Seeker brands.

Tegna has tapped Julie Eisenman as president and general manager of ABC affiliate WNEP in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She comes from WLTX Columbia, South Carolina, where she was news director and content manager for Verify.

Social media measurement firm Tubular Labs has named Stephen DiMarco as chief strategy officer, tasked with broadening the company’s product offering beyond social media and into the OTT sector. He had been chief digital officer at Kantar.

WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group has named Suzanna Makkos as executive VP of original comedy and adult animation at Adult Swim and HBO Max. Makkos, who had been in that role at HBO Max, will now lead a combined team serving both brands.

VideoAmp in Los Angeles has added Paul Ross as chief financial officer and a member of the advertising technology firm’s board of directors. Ross comes from The Trade Desk, where he served as CFO during the company’s initial public offering.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

The American Association of Advertising Agencies (The 4A’s) added several members to its executive team: Ashwini Karandikar as executive VP, media, tech and data; Mollie Rosen as executive VP, strategy, insight and innovation; Greg Walker as executive VP, member engagement and development–independent agencies and retention; and Brian Nienhaus as executive VP, member engagement and development–holding companies and growth. … Ampersand added Patty Keenan as chief people officer. She most recently worked at insurer AXA. … Cox Enterprises has named Scott LeTourneau as VP of corporate development. He comes from Cox Communications, where he has led M&A efforts as a VP since 2016. Jim Riley has joined Stingray Group as president of U.S. operations. He comes from Bitmax, where he led global product strategy, sales and marketing.