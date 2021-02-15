Fates & Fortunes: Feb. 15, 2021

Jessica Fischer (Image credit: Charter)

CHARTER

Charter Communications has promoted Jessica Fischer to executive VP, finance, adding oversight of procurement, investor relations, internal audit and corporate planning. She had been senior VP, finance and treasurer.

Josef Robey (Image credit: Crown Media Family Networks)

CROWN MEDIA

Josef Robey has joined Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks as director of product, VOD (video-on-demand). A former director of product at Disney-ABC Television Group, he most recently was a consultant.

Robert Mills (Image credit: Disney)

DISNEY

Robert Mills was named executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment for The Walt Disney Co. He had been senior VP, alternative series, specials snd late-night programming at ABC Entertainment.

Reena Singh (Image credit: Disney)

DISNEY

The Walt Disney Co. also added Reena Singh in the newly created role of senior VP, development and current series at the Disney Branded Television unit. She most recently was senior VP, current programming at 20th Television.

Diane L. Parker (Image credit: Meredith)

MEREDITH

Meredith has named

Diane L. Parker as VP, diversity and inclusion. She had been director, staffing, global diversity and inclusion for the Associated Press.

Jeff Moriarty (Image credit: Nexstar)

NEXSTAR

Nexstar Media Group named Jeff Moriarty as executive VP and chief product officer for its digital division. He comes from Gannett/USA Today Network, where he was senior VP, consumer products.

Jodi Chisarick (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has named Jodi Chisarick as general sales manager for its national television networks business. She previously was senior VP and general sales manager at 20th Television.

Jeff Kiernan (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has named Jeff Kiernan news director of WXYZ and WMYD Detroit. The local news veteran most recently was senior director of local content at Scripps-owned WTMJ Milwaukee.

Liz Lewis (Image credit: Sony/ATV)

SONY/ATV

Liz Lewis was named senior VP, catalog development at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, based in New York. She comes from Warner Records, where she wrapped up a 10-year career as VP, sync and brand partnerships.

Elaine Chin (Image credit: Stage 13)

STAGE 13

Warner Bros.-owned content studio Stage 13 has tapped Elaine Chin as senior VP, head of scripted content, leading the studio’s scripted creative team. She was senior VP, narrative film at Participant Media.

Scott Ernst (Image credit: Macromill)

TUBULAR

Social-media measurement firm Tubular Labs has named Scott Ernst as CEO. He most recently was CEO of Macromill, the Japan-based global marketing research business that went public while he was in charge.

Jen Weinberg (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

WARNERMEDIA

Jen Weinberg has been named head of talent relations and events at WarnerMedia. She had been VP, talent relations and events at Disney Television Studios, with responsibility for 20th Television, ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Charter Communications reported that president and chief operating officer John Bickham will retire at the end of 2022. In addition, chief product and technology officer Rich DiGeronimo and chief financial officer Christopher Winfrey will expand their duties. … Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit producer of Sesame Street, has named Ed Wells as executive VP and head of global media and education. He was senior VP, head of international media and education. … WarnerMedia also named Austin O’Malia as head of awards for HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT and truTV. He had been VP, awards and corporate affairs at Showtime. … WISH Indianapolis has named Raymond J. Brune as senior executive producer, news and programming. He has worked at E!, ABC and KTLA Los Angeles and launched horse-racing network TVG. … ViacomCBS Networks U.K. added three executives to its new growth and partnerships division in London: Dan Fahy was promoted to senior VP, head of emerging business; Ashley Sennik was named VP, growth, U.K. streaming; and Akhila Khanna was elevated to VP, partner engagement & business development.