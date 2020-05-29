On-Demand Webinar: Weather InSight - A Reimagined Mobile Weather Experience
By Staff
Join us as Jim Politis and Scott Eliot discuss how Weather InSight delivers a personalized mobile experience
Standing out among the thousands of available weather apps requires more than just looking different. You must provide unique and irresistible value to your users.
Join us as Jim Politis and Scott Eliot discuss how Weather InSight delivers a personalized mobile experience that is:
- Hyper-smart: AI technology examines weather conditions and changes card order depending on the day and user interactions
- Hyper-local: every session is a customized mobile experience
- Hyper focused: draws the user’s attention to the most impactful weather
Learn how Weather InSight can help your mobile app rise above the competition.
Fill out the form to watch our free on-demand webinar today!
