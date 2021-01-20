ATSC 3.0 Summit
By Staff
Part of the Tech Leadership Series, the ATSC 3.0 Summit runs from March 25-26, 2021
The ATSC 3.0 Summit, part of the Tech Leadership Series, is a virtual event that takes place from March 25-26 and features ATSC 3.0 leaders behind the development of the NextGen TV standard and those deploying it in the field.
