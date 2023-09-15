Must-See Products of IBC 2023

This year marks the tenth year of Content Everywhere as the heart of IBC’s coverage of the ever-expanding OTT scene. Over the past decade, Content Everywhere has experienced continuous growth as online distribution has grown to supplement and complement traditional linear broadcasting.



(Image credit: Future)

Nearly 150 companies will be exhibiting in Content Everywhere. Exhibitors range from some of the biggest names in tech and media to innovative start-ups. Amazon Web Services, Comcast Technology Solutions, Amagi, LTN Global, SEI Robotics and Zixi occupy the biggest stands in Hall 5. Some forty companies large and small from across the world are making their debuts at IBC as part of the Content Everywhere community.

A unique feature of this part of the show is the Content Everywhere stage programme: a free-to-attend programme of panel discussions and product demonstrations devised to help IBC visitors explore different aspects of the delivery and consumption of content over the internet. In response to growing demand, this year the programme extends over two show-floor stages in Hall 5. Register now for IBC.

Comcast Technology Solutions at IBC Hall 5, Stand C80

(Image credit: Comcast)

At IBC, Comcast Technology Solutions will showcase its latest solutions in streaming, broadcast, entertainment experiences, and connected living technologies. These innovations include Cloud TV; VideoAI; cloud-based channel origination and distribution; Sky Glass and Entertainment OS, connected living, and more. Visit us at Hall 5, Stand C80 and learn more.

Deltatre's award-winning, interactive video player

(Image credit: Deltatre)

The new generation of Deltatre's OTT video player, DIVA, has been built to enable a simplified SDK integration, configuration, and set-up for clients across their apps. For nearly ten years, DIVA has been regarded as a market-leading, interactive player, empowering rights owners to spark new levels of engagement. Visit us at booth 5.H20 and learn more.

Ride the LTN Wave to intelligent IP versioning

(Image credit: LTN Wave)

LTN Wave is trusted by media companies worldwide for all of their IP needs. Operating on the industry-leading LTN Network, Wave provides the flexibility, scalability and reliability to reach today’s modern audiences, while maximizing monetization and digital growth.

AllRights: the ultimate Rights Management solution

(Image credit: AllRights)

Discover the all-encompassing and cloud native SAAS product that enhances rights management by automating processing, unlocking content value and improving monetization. AllRights makes processes more user-centric by speeding up transactions, automating data population and facilitating information ingestion, processing and organization. Visit us at booth 5.F30 - Hall 5 and learn more.

Bitmovin’s Smart Chunking: a new encoding innovation

(Image credit: Bitmovin)

Bitmovin’s Smart Chunking is the next evolution of the split and stitch algorithm Smart Chunking optimizes chunk lengths and bitrate distribution, delivering an improved visual quality throughout the whole asset that’s visible to audiences and achieving this at an even faster pace than before. Visit us at booth 5.D72 and learn more.

Enhance your video products across the customer journey

(Image credit: NPAW)

Covering all stages of the customer journey, from acquisition to customer retention, and leveraging AI, NPAW’s Product Analytics uncovers content consumption trends and improvement opportunities throughout the user journey, enabling you to better understand your video audience and tailor your video products to their needs. Visit us at booth 5.G56 and learn more.

Varnish Software, a leader in caching, streaming & content delivery

(Image credit: Varnish Software)

Varnish enables businesses to provide the fastest, most efficient content delivery, anywhere, for unprecedented experiences. Our software helps telcos, broadcasters, and content providers deliver fast, reliable, and high-quality web and streaming experiences. Our technology is relied on by millions of websites and organizations worldwide. Visit us at booth 5.B37 and learn more.

Xperi, Powering Connected Entertainment at IBC

(Image credit: Xperi)

At Xperi, our mission is to create extraordinary experiences. This year at IBC join us to see how our TiVo products and solutions make it easy for people to find, watch and enjoy their favorite movies, tv shows, and sports across streaming services in one simple and intuitive experience across Smart TV, IPTV and the Connected Car. Visit us at booth 5.F36 and learn more.

Brightcove Ad Monetization - Maximize Your Ad Revenue

(Image credit: Brightcove)

Brightcove, the world’s most trusted streaming tech company, introduces “Ad Monetization,” a service designed for media companies to better monetize their content and realize maximum, measurable returns on advertising with actionable insights for live/VOD content. The solution integrates into ad servers and includes CSAI/SSAI capabilities. Visit us at booth 5.B90 and learn more.

Norigin Media: BUILD or BUY your CTV Apps in Hall 5

(Image credit: Norigin Media)

As Connected TV devices get fragmented & Streaming D2C Apps flood app stores, companies choose to BUILD Apps with custom UI/UX or BUY white-labelled CTV Apps. At IBC, demos showcase our TV App SDK for flexible bespoke apps & Brandable Readymade Apps with EPG & Live Players for Linear TV or FAST Channel providers to launch D2C Apps. Book Demos Here.

THEOlive: Real-Time Streaming at Scale

(Image credit: THEOlive)

Discover THEOlive, our real-time video API at scale, for providers of sports betting, iGaming and interactive entertainment. This end-to-end cloud-based solution brings high-quality video at sub-second latency, to any audience size. Get started in minutes, through the API or management console. Plus, easily enable studio-approved DRM. Visit us at booth 5.B39 and learn more.

Global connections. Infinite opportunities.

(Image credit: Telstra)

Discover how our team of media industry professionals leverages our high-performance media networks, online & video cloud platforms, world-class satellite services and 24/7 broadcast operations centres to offer end-to-end managed solutions that take your content global. Don’t miss our Media Production Platform & Cinema Distribution over 5G. Visit us at booth 5.B80 and learn more.

Uncover the future of building a TV offering: Join Zattoo at IBC 2023!

(Image credit: Zattoo)

Witness how Zattoo's TVaaS empowers telco operators, Internet service, energy, and housing providers by seamlessly integrating 3rd party content sources, and cutting-edge analytics and enabling an integrated subscriber experience - to enhance viewer engagement and unlock new revenue potential. Schedule a time with us and learn how your TV offering can make a difference. Visit us at Hall 5, booth 5.F81 and learn more.

Streaming Made Simple with 24i

(Image credit: 24i)

24i reduces the complexity of doing business in the fast-moving streaming industry. Find out how 24iQ can improve content discovery by 340% with personalization. Go D2C with our latest broadcast & FAST channel cloud-based streaming solution. And have it all with our TVaaS & FAST solutions for pay TV. Book a meeting to see our demos in action, booth 5.C33 and learn more.

Discover Redge Media - an end-to-end OTT platform

(Image credit: Redge Media)

Redge Media, developed by Redge Technologies, offers broadcasters, telcos and content owners an end-to-end OTT platform. Trusted by industry players such as Warner Bros. Discovery, iliad Group, FreeTV and TV3 Group, it optimizes the technology chain, reducing project risks and costs. Redge Media delivers a superior user experience across a range of devices, making it the first choice for scalable and modular OTT solutions. Visit us at booth 5.C24 and learn more.

Equativ Means CTV Monetization

(Image credit: Equativ)

As the leading global independent SSP, Equativ brings 20 years of experience to earning your fair share of revenue from the streaming revolution. The Equativ full-stack CTV solution brings our award winning SSP, Ad Server, and SSAI together with tier 1 demand facilitation to ensure that your video advertising business thrives. Visit us at Booth 5.H79 and learn more.

latakoo: for fast, end-to-end content transfer and collaboration

(Image credit: latakoo)

Find out why broadcasters and content creators everywhere rely on latakoo day in, day out to power their workflow. Experience the fastest content transfers from anywhere to anywhere. Rock-solid security to protect your sensitive media files during the transfer process. Easily work on content with your colleagues, wherever they are. Effortlessly integrates with your existing workflows, systems and MAMs. Visit us at booth 5.C21 and learn more.