Young Promotes from Within

Last week we reported that Young CEO Vincent Young was stepping down as CEO and becoming non-executive chairman of the board. Today, Young promoted one station executive and assigned some temporary duties to others. Dan Batchelor was moved to up GM of WLNS Lansing, taking over the job from WBAY GM Don Carmichael, who’s been handling it temporarily. He’s been the station’s VP of sales and he will retain that title. Meanwhile, Brian Greif, VP/GM of KRON San Francisco, is the interim GM of KWQC Davenport, while Young Broadcasting President Deb McDermott performs that task at WKRN Nashville.

Terence Hill has been promoted to COO of Entertainment Studios. Hill joined the company in 1998. Prior to that, he was director of institutional invements at Merrill Lynch.

Nancy Lane, CNN’s SVP of editorial, is leaving after 29 years, reports TVNewser Lane started at CNN as an intern in NYC in 1981. After serving in many roles – including assignment editor and producer in both New York and D.C. – she’s been VP and news director of CNN since 2003 and in her current position since 2007.

Nancy Kane Leidersdorff has been named VP of media planning at cable network AMC. She comes over from Nickelodeon, where she was VP of media planning.

Seema Patel has been named director of pricing and planning at Hallmark Channels. Prior to this, she was an account director for Invision, Inc., overseeing accounts for Comcast, NBC Universal, Outdoor Channel, Bloomberg and Hallmark Channel. Previously, she was a sales planner for Comedy Central.

n Rick Morales was promoted to VP of content for Telemundo’s KVEA/KWHY Los Angeles, replacing Esteban Creste. Morales previously was managing editor at the station.

n John Soares is the new news director at Media General’s WJHL Johnson City, Tenn., replacing Neal Boling who is now executive news director at KHQ Spokane, Wash.

n Tauna Lange is the new news director at Journal’s ABC affiliate KIVI Boise, coming home from XETV San Diego. Lange replaces Robby Messer who is now morning executive producer at KOB Albuquerque.

n Griff Potter is the new news director at Hoak’s KVLY/KXJB Fargo, N.D., replacing Jeremiah Moerke.

n George Jobin returned to Frontier’s WGXA Macon as news director. He worked at the station from 1992-2001 as a sports reporter, assignment editor, executive producer and finally station manager. He’s also been GM at WMGT Macon. Jobin replaces Alexia Ridley.

n Steve Korioth has been named news director at Media General’s CBS affiliate WRBL Columbus, Ga. Most recently, he was assistant news director at WKOW Madison, Wisc. He replaces Christine Tanaka who last month moved over to Media General’s station in Columbus, Ohio.

There are couple of departures to report today, with veteran reporter Mike Owens leaving KSDK St. Louis to become a lawyer, reports the St. Louis Times-Dispatch. He joins the criminal defense firm of Pleban & Petruska. Owens earned a law degree from St. Louis University in 1999 after attending law school at night. His busy schedule and family made it tough to pass the bar, but the fourth time was a charm and he became an accredited lawyer last July.

Karen Adams, anchor at WPRI Providence, is retiring after nearly 22 years at the station.

In Memoriam:

Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent Harold Dow, who helped shape the documentary program 48 Hours died Saturday morning at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their three children.

Former KPIX Los Angeles anchor Dave “Mac” McElhatton, 81, died from stroke-related illness Monday morning in Rancho Mirage. He retired from the anchor desk on Nov. 30, 2000, after working on broadcast for nearly 50 years. He is survived by his third wife of 18 years, Karen, two children, and eight grandchildren.

