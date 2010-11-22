Yes, ABC News Still Has Foreign Correspondents

And some of their posts are changing.

Jeffrey Kofman, a Canadian who became an American citizen in February, is moving to London from Miami, while Matt Gutman, whose good looks have not gone unnoticed, is moving from radio to television.

Kofman most recently was seen covering the rescue of the Chilean miners, and he also was prominent in ABC’s coverage of the Gulf oil spill. In London, he joins Miguel Marquez, Lama Hasan, and Nick Watt. Simon McGregor-Wood also is moving to London from Jerusalem.

Gutman also gained attention for his coverage of the Gulf Oil spill and is currently in Haiti covering the cholera outbreak.

While Kofman heads to London, Jim Sciutto, ABC’s senior foreign correspondent, is leaving that city to return to Washington. Alexander Marquardt is leaving Moscow for Jersualem. Akiko Fujita, previously a reporter with ABC affiliate KOMO Seattle is joining ABC News as a digital journalist based in Tokyo.

Domestically, David Wright is leaving Washington to return to Los Angeles and join Mike Von Fremd and former CNN correspondent Abbie Boudreau. Yunji de Nies is leaving Washington to join Steve Osunsami in Atlanta, while Jeremy Hubbard and Linsey Davis are heading to New York.

Finally, two correspondents for ABCNewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service, are switching posts. T.J. Winick moved to New York from Washington, D.C., while Diana Alvera moved to Los Angeles from Chicago.

