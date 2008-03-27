WNET Movers

I admit to being a big PBS fan, so when NYC’s PBS flagship station, 13 WNET, sent along info on their latest promotions and the like, it seemed like the kind of thing that needed sharing asap. So here’s the latest from the Big Apple’s public broadcasting entity:

STEPHEN SEGALLER is the new VP and Director of National Production. He’s been at the station since ’99 and oversees Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and more. Cool. He also created the series Wide Angle and Expose. The Englishman (he hails from East Horsley, Surrey in Merry Olde) came east from Oregon Public Broadcasting and has studied at Cambridge while also earning a Masters fro University of Chicago in International Relations. Wow.

Making sure Stephen has the cash to do the shows will be JOSHUA NATHAN who’s been named VP of Business Affairs and Strategic Iniatives. The Tenafly, NJ native (gotta run by the Classic Diner there and go back in time!) has been with WNET since ’97 and, even with the new title and job status, will continue his role as General Counsel and Secretary, which is what he’s been busy with since ’04. Got his law degree from Cornell after grabbing an art history degree from Vassar! Love it!

KENNETH DEVINE has been named Vice President of Media Operations and Chief Information Officer. He’s the guy who makes things work – or not. The Chicago native got his start in the broadcast biz with a slot at WIND in the Windy City. He’s been with NET since ’93 and has been VP and CTO since ’95

Born and raised in Queens, New Yorker ROSLYN DAVIS is now Managing Director of Media Operations. Cool. She originally worked in production management and has been Director of Production Services, too.

San Francisco native KELLIE SPECTER is in charge of the press as Director of Communications, upped from, Director of Corporate and Media Relations. She’s worked in Philly and has a degree from Villanova.

And last but not least is the promo guy, RICK THOMPSON, whose official title is Director of Promotion and Advertising. He’s an Aussie, from Brisbane, who was the VP of the Brooklyn Academy of Music before coming over to WNET – his first broadcast gig. Good work!

