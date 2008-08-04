WICT, CIMG and Footballers

BENITA FITZGERALD MOSLEY, President and CEO of Women in Cable Telecommunications, known to the world as WICT, has welcomed not one but two new execs to their Chantilly, VA based organization. ALEX DOMBRONOVICH (pix on the left) comes over from The Weather Channel Companies to be Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. While at Weather, she was Director of Affiliate Sales and Local Advertising Sales. Alex was just last year awarded the WICT Atlanta Rising Star Award, and served as president of WICT’s Atlanta Chapter when they were awarded Chapter of the Year honors. She served on the local board of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and is a graduate of the WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute. Joining Alex is LISA VEGA whose title is now Director of Marketing and Business Development. Her background includes work at large agencies and trade organizations combined with a B.A. degree in Media Studies from Radford University and a M.S. in Marketing from Johns Hopkins University. Great news.

JENE ELZIE isn’t just the new VP of International Sales and Strategic Planning for Comcast International Media Group (CIMG) – she’s also an All-American gymnast with two degrees from Stanford. CIMG has offices in LA, London and Hong Kong, and Jene will be overseeing work, literally, across the globe. Elzie served as head of programming and acquisitions for The Tennis Channel before taking the CIMG slot. She has also handled acquisitions for Fox Sports Net as well as worked with the United States Olympic Committee, Turner Sports and the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games. Jene will report to DUCCIO DONATI, Senior Vice President, CIMG.







You could call it a kick up, being the Fox Soccer Channel and all. It’s a promotion for MIKE PETRUZZI, who is now VP of Ad Sales for the LA-based footballer channel. He was formerly National Sales Manager. He reports to DAVID STERNBERT, EVP and GM. Gooooal.

