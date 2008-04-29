WHEC, NBC.com and CNN

Home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, Rochester, NY is also where you’ll find the Strong National Museum of Play. It’s not all fun and games…they work hard in Rochester, too. One such hardworking resident is LAUREN BURRUTO, who has been appointed General Sales Manager at News 10NBC, WHEC-TV. It’s the NBC affiliate there, owned by Hubbard. Lauren is a Pittsford, NY native (just down the road, actually) who is an alum of Ohio Wesleyan U. She began her career as an AE at the station, and was most recently National Sales Manager. Great to hear of your upward mobility, Lauren!

A young man with a great new job selling for NBA.com. Does it get much better? Probably not. The lucky man in question is DENNIS CHANG, who is now the West Coast Sales Manager for Turner Entertainment New Media and National Sales Manager for NBA.com. Boy, you need a basketball to write down that title! There’s a lot more sites Dennis will sell for, too. They include TBS.com, TNT.tv, CartoonNetwork.com, AdultSwim.com, truTV.com, GameTap.com, SuperDeluxe.com and Turner Sports, which includes NBA.com, NASCAR.com, PGATour.com, PGA.com, and “Hot Corner” at MLB.com Whew. The Princeton grad will work out of the Los Angeles office. He comes over from Huffington Post, where he was VP of Ad Sales. He’s also worked for Reuters.com. Congrats, Dennis!

So nice to hear that CNN Worldwide is hiring 50 additional staff, including 10 new correspondents. Part of their ramping up is getting ELI FLOURNOY as their first Director of International Newsource. Eli has been with CNN for 17 years, working in such slots as supervising editor on CNN’s International Desk. Flournoy has been a major part of directing coverage of such news stories as the Bosnian War, the Kosovo War, the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, Princess Diana’s death, the war on terrorism, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Southeast Asia tsunami and the Israel/Lebanon conflict. He’s also been out in the field, producing stories that went on to win a ton of awards. Great to hear, Eli!

And last but not least, Trailer Park, the Hollywood-based marketing firm that does trailers (duh), promos and all kinds of great, creative stuff, has a new CEO. Click here to find out who it is.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.