This week's edition of who's coming and going in TV

Note that there are lots of changes at local stations as they continue to downsize in the face of this difficult economy. (I pose this question: Will GM’s exit from bankruptcy do anything to stabilize the car industry and will that trickle down to help TV stations? Or is what’s going on at GM really just more financial paperwork? I fear it’s the latter.)

We also extend our sympathies to the family of John Hoffland, 64, news director at Hubbard's WEAU LaCrosse-Eau Claire, Wisc., who passed away on July 4 due to a heart attack.

Big Kahunas

Former Hatchette President and CEO Jack Kliger named acting CEO and senior advisor to TV Guide

Corporate Changes

Neil Schaffer named SVP of finance at Canoe Ventures

Kristine Hunsinger named SVP of planning, scheduling and acquisitions at Ion Media Networks

Programming Promotions

Steve Cheskin named EVP of programming at TLC.

Tech Trades

Mark Fichter has been promoted to vice president of operations at Dielectric Communications, a division of SPX and provider of broadcast antenna systems

Station Switches

Todd McWilliams replaced as president/GM of Granite’s KSEE Fresno. McWilliams will be replaced by Syracuse native Matt Rosenfeld, who has been the president and general manager of Granite’s CBS affiliates WTVH in Syracuse and WBNG in Binghamton, N.Y.

Cesar Angulo, former acting general manager of NBC Universal-owned KSTS San Francisco, has been named president and general manager at Pappas-owned (soon to be New World) KTNC, an Estrella TV affiliate airing in San Francisco and Sacramento.

Sonni Abatta named co-anchor at Fox-owned WOFL Orlando, anchoring the 5, 6 and 10 pm newscasts, effective July 20.

Meteorologist Chris Dunn and five others laid off at Local TV’s KDVR Denver

Tod Pritchard, news director at Hearst-Argyle’s KITV Honolulu, leaves to “pursue other opportunities.”

Betsy Singer returns to Rochester, Minn., air as the 5 p.m. anchor at Hubbard’s KAAL in nearby Austin, Minn.

Erika Arias named co-anchor of Tribune-owned WTIC Hartford, Conn.’s 10 p.m. news. Arias moves from 11 p.m. and replaces Susan Christensen, who recently retired.

Eduardo Fernandez is out as VP/GM at NBC-owned WSNS Chicago, a Telemundo affiliate.

John Hoffland, news director at Gray’s WEAU LaCrosse-Eau Claire, Wisc., for 25 years, died on July 4 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Eau Claire. He was 64.