WBTV completes exec restructuring

Warner Bros. Television made a few final exec changes as it completes its restructuring, in light of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl, Chuck) spinning off their own production company, Fake Empire, and bringing Len Goldstein, EVP of creative affairs and Peter Roth’s number-two man, with them.

Susan Rovner and Melinda Hage previously were elevated to EVP of development and current programming, respectively.

Clancy Collins White has been promoted to SVP of drama development, while Stephanie Groves has been promoted to SVP of current programming, said Peter Roth, president of WBTV.

Collins White has been VP of drama development since 2007, developing such shows as V and the upcoming Chase from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Prior to that, she was VP of current programming, overseeing such shows as Cold Case, Without a Trace, Close to Home and The Nine.

Groves had been VP of current programming since 2007, overseeing such shows as Fringe, Supernatural, Human Target and One Tree Hill.

Lisa Roos was promoted to VP of drama development. Matthew King, previously of McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision housed at WBTV, joins Roos as VP of drama development.

Adrienne Turner, who has been in WBTV’s current department since 1999, was named VP of comedy development. Turner has overseen such comedies as The Big Bang Theory, The Middle and Friends.

Odetta Watkins was promoted to VP of current programming, moving up from director. Watkins joined WBTV in 2002 as director of current programming. Prior to that, she was at TNT, CBS and Fox.

Christopher Mack has been promoted to VP of the Warner Bros.’ Writers’ workshop, also moving up from director. An independent writer and producer, Mack has been with WBTV since 2005.