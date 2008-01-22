WAPT in Jackson has a new NSM, and cable nets have news, too

Come February 1, CARL GUSTAFSON moves over from Dallas to Jackson, Mississippi, where he’ll be taking over as National Sales Manager for ABC affil WAPT in the Mississippi capital. In Dallas, Carl was at Petry Television Sales. WAPT is a Hearst-Argyle property. Carl has also worked for CBS Television Sales, HRP and Pike’s Peak Broadcasting. You’ll love Jackson, Carl. Great to hear.

Ya’ll know about Premier Retail Networks, right? I know you’ve seen PRN’s work…it’s the leading in-store video provider. You know…those monitors that show you how to use a product, for instance. Like in BestBuy or Costco. I’ve read some fascinating research that these in-store videos boost sales by surprising amounts. Well, the point of all this is to let you know RICHARD FISHER has been chosen to be the new President of the worldwide operation. Fisher is the founder of ZTV, which has become G4/TechTV. He’s also held slots at HBO, Chronicle Broadcasting and was CEO of eMotion. Great news, Richard. Congrats.

Lifetime Networks has promoted DAVID HILLMAN to VP of Reality Programming. Mr. David was a key player in Lifetime’s show that bears the fun name, How To Look Good Naked. Based on the left coast, Hillman will call JESSICA SAMET, Sr. VP of Reality Programming, boss. Hillman is a hands-on creative, having been supervision producer for several programs, like SoapNet’s I Wanna Be A Soap Star. He holds a degree from UCLA and began as an agent trainee at William Morris. Good moves, David!

Fuse has named THERESA CHILLIANIS to the post of Sr. VP, Strategy and Business Operations. The CPA has worked with Fuse’s parent company, Cablevision, where she was VP of Video Product Management. Theresa holds an MBA for New York U and was named a 2006 Most Powerful Women in cable by CableWorld. Congratulations. Theresa.

