Veteran TV Sales, Management Executive Bob Klingle Dies

Bob Klingle, 62, veteran TV sales and management executive, died of prostate cancer Jan. 14 in Scotttsdale, Ariz., according to WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., where Klingle was general manager from 2000 to 2007, and information supplied by his family.

Klingle began his career with ad agency Campbell-Mithun and spent 15 years in sales at CBS, where he was an account executive at O&O WBBM-TV Chicago and New York national spot sales director and director of sales for flagship WCBS-TV New York. He also worked for CNN in Chicago.

Klingle was general manager of WKJG-TV Fort Wayne, Ind., before moving to WHAS as VP and GM (and ultimately president and GM), where the Belo ABC affiliate was number one in morning and early evening news.

At WHAS, Klingle was also president and chairman of the WHAS Crusade for Children, which raised money for victims of 9/11, and helped it to become self-sustaining by creating an endowment.

Before retiring, Klingle was CEO of Nomad Innovations, a company providing transmission services for TV news.

Klingle's Linked In profile identified him as "Television Executive (Retired) and Cancer Patient" who was "helping others with the disease to learn their options and their rights."

Klingle was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was a Duke graduate and lifelong Blue Devils hoops fan.

Survivors include his wife, Jean, and two children, John and Kathryn.

A celebration of Klingle's life will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts should be made to Gilda's Club, 633 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204 or Sherman Home, Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ, 85054.