Two Powells no waiting

It’s Ascot Day in Merry Olde England, and that is a wonderful entre to announce news about JEFF POWELL. He’s been named Sales Manager for Western US and Canada by his Fareham, England based company, Software Generation Ltd. Know to the in-crowd as SGL. They do archiving and storage and management for media and entertainment folks. Jeff comes over from six years at Sundance Digital. Cool!

While we’re talking about a Powell, let’s hear it for RHONDA POWELL who is now the Director of Legal Affairs for Knoxville, TN based Scripps Networks. It’s a promotion for the magna cum laude grad of Harvard University who holds her law degree from University of Michigan School of Law. She was named a Clarence Darrow Merit Scholar there. She’s been in private practice as well as served as senior counsel for Reuters America. A member of both Women in Cable Telecommunications and the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Rhonda actively participates in Scripps Networks’ efforts to celebrate and enhance diversity in the workforce by serving on the company’s Diversity Task Force. She mentors young women and men throughout the New York metropolitan area, including high school, college and law school students, as well as junior lawyers. Powell is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc., an organization devoted to the development and interests of children. I forgot to ask if she’ll be in NYC or if she’s going to Knoxville! Congrats Rhonda.

