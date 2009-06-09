TV One Ramps Up

Discovery’s not the only media company adding to its staff in Silver Spring, Md., (my old stomping grounds, by the way) – TV One just hired two new staffers and promoted one.

Maureen Guthman joins as SVP of programming strategy and acquisitions. Guthman previous was VP of acquisitions and co-productions for VH1 and Logo since 2004.

Jubba Seyyid came on board as director of programming and production. Seyyid most recently was one of Edmonds Entertainment’s directors on BET’s College Hill. He also was a director of multi-platform production and development at BET.

Toni Judkins was promoted to SVP of original programming. She joined TV One in 2007 as VP of programming and production.

“Our mission is to bring quality television to African American adults, and with this dynamic team in place, I’m confident that the strong base we’ve built will grow exponentially stronger,” said TV One President and CEO Johnathan Rodgers in a statement.

TV One was launched in January 2004, TV One and serves more than 47.4 million households. TV One’s investors include Radio One, Comcast Corporation;The DirecTV Group; Constellation Ventures; Syndicated Communications; and Opportunity Capital Partners.