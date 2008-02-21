TV with a musical score

We have a musical theme today. Hear that? That’s the music from FUSE, and they’ve got a new man directing the programming, development and digital parts of their TV net. Insert FX: clapping. Enter MATT FARBER and his new Executive Vice president title for the New York based entity. The MTV vet was most recently at Wilderness Media & Entertainment through which he created and became founder of MTV Networks LOGO cable channel. Mr. Matt is one of the brilliant Wharton Biz school grads. Impressive. Great to hear of your new opportunity!

VH1 is part of the above-mentioned MTV world, and the fine folks at VH1 have made the following announcements. Smile, hold your gut in and stand up straight when you hear about the new Sr. VP Talent and Casting, STACY ALEXANDER. It’s a promotion! Before her VH1 duties, she was doing casting at Spelling Entertainment and also Warners. VH1 must have ‘promotionitis’, because Stacy’s new job is just one of several announced. LEAH HORWITZ has been upped to Vice President, Music Talent & Creative Development at VH1. Leah’s also handled media relations and publicity at BMG’s Zoo Entertainment and Epic Records. DENISE BISHOP is being promoted to Director, Talent & Creative Development. TREVOR ROSE is being elevated from Manager to Director, Talent and Creative Development. Four promotions, one paragraph. Congrats to all four of you.

