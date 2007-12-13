Thursday Roundup - news from coast to coast

This just in from ABC News. DAVID REITER will become Executive Editorial Director, reporting to KATE O’BRIAN, Senior Vice President for News. This puts David in charge of the daily supervision of the news gathering and what stories reporters, producers and crews get. I bet HE gets a lot more holiday gifts now, huh? Mr. R has been with ABC news since 1994, doing such interesting things as be bureau chief in LA. His latest title was senior broadcast producer at Weekend World News and Special Events. ABC News President David Westin made the announcement today.

Tennis is a great game. And in an effort to comply with the Full Disclosure guidelines, you should know my son is a tennis pro, so I am partial to the sport from the get-go. Plus, I’m partial to the Tennis Channel. So it was exciting to hear they promoted two of their guys. DAVID SCOTT goes from director to Executive Director of Acquisitions and Program Planning. Charlotte, NC guy BOB WHYLEY switches titles from director of production to Coordinating Producer. Scott, who grew up in Abilene, TX, previously worked at Comcast’s G4 in LA, as well as put in time at ESPN and FOX Sports Net in LA and Houston. Bob worked producing various competitions at Fox Sports Net as well. Great work, guys.

Making the switch from the non-broadcast world, where he was Director – Arts and Technical Ministries of the First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks is PAUL BAE. The Berkeley native is joining KBCW-TV, The CW outlet in the Bay Area. His new title is Digital Media Manager. Cool!

Ola! TONIA O’CONNOR is joining Univision Communications as Executive VP of Distribution Sales and Marketing. Yep, it’s a NYC based job and it begin January 2, kicking 2008 off to quite a start. It’s a big job and she’ll be managing affiliate relations teams for Galavision, TeleFutura and Univision in addition to leading the distribution efforts. Whew! She reports to CEO of UC, JOE UVA. Ms. Tonia comes over from 13 years at Gemstar TV Guide where she was EVP of Distribution. This shows how much energy she’s got – she was a double major at Syracuse with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Communications and International Relations. Way to go!

After 28 years working for The Mouse (an affectionate term for working for Disney, of course), JOSEPH TUCKER has taken a new job with D3 LED. Mr. T will be the Executive Vice President and CFO of the New York based digital display manufacturer. While at The Walt Disney Company, he worked in operations, production and financial management. Besides being an active board member of many Times Square business and community groups, he’s a double grad of New Jersey’s Montclair State U, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Broadcasting and Business Admin. Best of luck to you, Joseph!

